37th Central Square Apple Festival Returns

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Central Square Apple Festival is back!

The Central Square Apple Festival is hosted by the Hastings Lions Club. They are gearing up for the festival September 24 and 25 and are currently looking for crafters and vendors.

This is a fun, family event all weekend. They have rides, entertainment, crafts and commercial vendors, music, food and apples! 100% of the proceeds are donated back to charitable organizations and local community needs.

Check out the Facebook for up to date information: https://www.facebook.com/CentralSquareAppleFestival/

