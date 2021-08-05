Helio Health Names SUNY Oswego Grad New Chief Growth Officer

SYRACUSE, NY – Shawna Craigmile, LCSW, is now the Chief Growth Officer of Helio Health, Inc. She will work with Helio Health’s Executive Leadership Team to create and execute the organizations strategic plan across new business development, mergers and acquisitions, and existing business expansion.

Shawna is well known in the Upstate community for her leadership in New York State healthcare initiatives such as Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program and Health Homes. She brings with her years of experience collaborating with organizations across the Upstate community, to include activities such as the Steering Committee for Onondaga County Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan, Onondaga County Drug Task Force, Central New York Care Collaborative Board of Directors, and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County Advisory Committee.

Her public speaking engagements include SUNY Upstate’s Transitions in Care Symposium and NYS Supportive Housing Conference.

Shawna earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology at SUNY Oswego and her Master of Social Work Degree at Syracuse University.

Helio Health operates facilities in Syracuse, Rochester, Utica, and Binghamton New York.

About Helio Health

Our mission is to promote recovery from the effects of substance use and mental health disorders and other health issues. We provide services in Syracuse, Rochester, Binghamton, Utica, and surrounding counties in New York State. Since 1920, Helio Health programs have helped hundreds of thousands of individuals and families in Central New York.

For more information or how you can be a part of Where Hope Meets Healing, please contact Lauren Klemanski at: [email protected] or by phone at 315-474-5506 EXT 238. To learn more about Helio Health please visit our website at www.helio.health, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or like us on Facebook.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...