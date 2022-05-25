NEW HAVEN, NY – The New Haven History Center will be holding an “Adopt A Headstone” day at the New Haven Rural Cemetery on June 4, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Participants will learn how to safely clean headstones as well as when not to clean a headstone. The cemetery is located at 4231 St Rt 104, behind the Methodist Church. Participants are asked to bring two gallons of water and a bucket large enough to hold at least a gallon of water. All other supplies will be provided. Come prepared to get dirty. Please contact Debra Allen at 315-963-3900 extension 7 to register so that we can insure we have enough supplies.

