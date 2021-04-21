Allen Wert Receives OCO’s Whelahan Award

FULTON – Allen Wert, distribution supervisor with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services has been named the recipient of the agency’s prestigious Amelia Whelahan Leadership Award.

Wert has worked for OCO Nutrition Services for over 15 years in a number of roles leading to his current position of distribution supervisor. He has spent those years assuring that meals are delivered to homebound seniors and others in our community, always committed to assuring that everyone is treated with respect and consideration.

As distribution supervisor Wert oversees the distribution of more than 600 home delivered meals as well as meals to OCO’s five Dining and Activity Centers throughout the county and the Summer Food Service sites.

“Allen really stepped up to solve the many challenges we faced throughout the last year,” said Coordinator of OCO Nutrition Services Lori Halstead. “It has been more important than ever to ensure that there are no interruptions in meal deliveries and Allen has played a key role in this success. The everyday challenges of COVID can create tension and stress, but we can rely on Allen to keep the drivers informed and safe and to keep distribution operations running as efficiently as possible. His calm demeanor and positive attitude has reflected on the entire staff; these are leadership traits that have been a necessity during these unprecedented times.”

Presented annually, and selected by the Board of Directors, OCO’s Amelia Whelahan Leadership Award recognizes a staff member who has made outstanding contributions to OCO and the Human Services profession. The award is given in the memory of Amelia Whelahan, a dedicated and committed member of the OCO family for many years. Whelahan served on the agency’s Board of Directors, its Planning and Evaluation Committee, and as its President. For Whelahan’s many contributions and accomplishments, the Board of Directors recognizes her memory by honoring a distinguished employee with this award each year.

Other nominees for the Whelahan award included OCO Health and Nutrition Services Financial Manager Jodie Williams-Blanchard and Residential Services Direct Support Professional Supportive Specialist Kathy Cline.

For the past 18 years Williams-Blanchard has been advocating for the needs of individuals in OCO’s Residential Services program. Williams-Blanchard was recognized for her understanding and compassion for the diverse population served and her ability to create and manage a budget that meets the needs of programs and is responsive to the bottom line.

Cline, who has been with OCO nine years, is a strong advocate for OCO’s residential consumers. Cline was recognized for her ability to effectively communicate and work with DSS, apartment managers, doctors and others to ensure that OCO’s residential consumers’ needs are met satisfactorily.

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

