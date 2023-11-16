2023 Holiday Farmers’ Market Vendors Announced!

OSWEGO COUNTY – Holiday festivities are right around the corner, and excitement is in the air! Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be contributing to the cheer with the 2023 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market! As part of the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, this unique holiday market event is set to take place Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the Village of Mexico, N.Y. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.

Support Oswego County’s agricultural economy by stopping in for amazing agriculture-related gift ideas, decorations, and food & beverage products sold by local producers and vendors. Started by CCE Oswego in 2009, the annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market has become a hallmark event, with hundreds of customers visiting the market every year. It carries a tradition of connecting consumers with local vendors who are selling products made from the county’s agricultural and natural resources.

Vendors at the Mexico VFW will be at maximum capacity, with many products available to buy, including baked goods, candles, honey, jams, maple syrup, goat milk soaps and lotions, fresh garlic, wood-carved items and much more! This year’s vendors include:

Ashley Lynn Winery

Dancing Goat Farm

Foggy Dew Candle Co.

Grace Tyler Estate Winery

Heavenly Hearth Bakery

Hycamore Homemade

Jacob the Beekeeper

Lazy Dirt Native Flower Farm

Linda Young

Lock 1 Distilling Company

Maple Hollow Farm LLC

Pondview Products

Rent-The-Chicken

Silverfox Farm and Apiaries

SK Farms

Wood To Remember / CNY Organic Farms LLC

Yardley Maple

Look for posts on CCE Oswego’s Facebook page and website, thatscooperativeextension.org, for updates leading up to the event. For more information about the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Agriculture Community Educator, at 315-963-7286 ext. 200 or [email protected].

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. For more information, call 315-963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org. And like and follow CCE Oswego on Facebook at facebook.com/OswegoCCE!

