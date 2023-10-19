2023 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market Set for December 2nd!

Another holiday season is fast approaching, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) is eager to host the annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market once again! Our unique holiday market event, part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, is set to take place Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the Village of Mexico, N.Y. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.

CCE Oswego County is encouraging county-based businesses that are selling agriculture-related goods to sign up to participate as vendors. The Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market is not a craft market; rather, it highlights fresh produce and processed goods like honey, maple syrup, milk soaps and lotions, cheeses, and meats, as well as handmade farm and forestry products such as wreaths, boughs, and wood-carved items.

Space is limited at the VFW, so if you are interested in being an agricultural vendor, please return your completed registration form with payment to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office as soon as possible. Registration, due no later than November 15th, is $35 per space. Register by November 8th to take advantage of the early bird registration special of only $20 per space. If you need a table provided by CCE Oswego County, the cost is an additional $10 and does not include chairs. Vendor spaces are roughly 8 feet by 6 feet and vendor setup will begin at 8:00 a.m.

Look for news alerts leading up to the event on CCE Oswego’s Facebook page and website,thatscooperativeextension.org. For more information about the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Agriculture Community Educator, at 315-963-7286 ext. 200 or [email protected].

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or visitthatscooperativeextension.org and facebook.com/OswegoCCE to learn more about CCE Oswego and what we do.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...