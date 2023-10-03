ALTMAR, NY – APW JSHS Open House will be this Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, from 5-7pm. A Title 1 presentation will be available at 4:30pm in the library prior to Open House. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome!
