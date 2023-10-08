Buc Spirit Parade Slated for Wednesday Night

Oswego- The Oswego Buc Boosters are lining up another community and school spirited event in their Annual Buc Spirit Parade. This year’s event will take place this Wednesday, October 11 starting from Kingsford Park School making way to Utica Street to Hillside onto Buccaneer Blvd.

The Parade will begin at 5:45, and the community is invited to sit along West Utica Street between West Fifth and Hillside Ave to cheer on the Bucs.

This year’s parade will be led by Grand Marshall Police Chief Cady, and will include students of all ages wearing their Buc blue. The route will be closed to traffic for a short period as a safety measure for all participants.

Photo: Pictured are parade participants from 2022 event

Julie A. Chetney

