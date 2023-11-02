Central Square To Stage Two One-Act, Student Directed Plays

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore High School will present its second annual student-directed and produced One Act Play Festival from Nov. 2-4 in the auditorium.

The two one-act plays will run back-to-back with an intermission at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Faith Hutnik, senior at Central Square School District, is the student director and AJ Beardsley, also a senior, is the student manager and prop master. They are led by Mr. James Burton, Mrs. Heather Gullo, Mrs. Kristen King and Mrs. Veronica Mainville (accompianist).

The first play is “Peter Pan (non-flying version)” by Jon Jory. This is a relatively faithful retelling of the James M. Barrie classic with music and a female Captain Hook who would like to make The Wendy her mother, too.

The second one-act is “Happy Birthday, Dear Grandpa” by Michal Jacot and features a cast made up exclusively of seniors. Walter Harley is celebrating his 96th birthday with his grandchildren – who he suspects are trying to “off him” for his vast inheritance of $697 and a postcard collection. Nosy neighbors, an eager police detective, a ventriloquist and other mistaken identities all combine to make the wildest birthday party New York City has ever seen.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...