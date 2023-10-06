Central Square Varsity Football team will be hosting ESM at the CS Stadium on Saturday 10/7 at 12:00 p.m. A few reminders for the game:

There will be no admission charged to get into the game.

Gates will open at 11:15

Students in grades k-8 must be accompanied by an adult and students K-6 should remain with a parent during the contest.

There are no backpacks, sportballs (Footballs etc… ) allowed in the stadium.

There is no re-entry into the game once you have exited.

There is no standing at the fence or between the fence and the bleachers.

Please remember to exhibit positive sportsmanship towards, players, coaches and officials at all times.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday and remember to be loud, proud and positive!!

