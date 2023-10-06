Central Square Varsity Football team will be hosting ESM at the CS Stadium on Saturday 10/7 at 12:00 p.m. A few reminders for the game:
- There will be no admission charged to get into the game.
- Gates will open at 11:15
- Students in grades k-8 must be accompanied by an adult and students K-6 should remain with a parent during the contest.
- There are no backpacks, sportballs (Footballs etc… ) allowed in the stadium.
- There is no re-entry into the game once you have exited.
- There is no standing at the fence or between the fence and the bleachers.
- Please remember to exhibit positive sportsmanship towards, players, coaches and officials at all times.
We look forward to seeing you on Saturday and remember to be loud, proud and positive!!