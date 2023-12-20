Christmas Break Fun! Kids Photo Workshops offered at H. Lee White Maritime Museum

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is offering three photography workshops for kids ages 5-13 years during this Christmas Break; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 26, 27 and 28th from 1-4 pm right at the Museum.

On Tuesday, visit with, Michael Murray and his friend Freddy the parrot, a green-wing Macaw parrot who is happy to pose for photos with kids and adults. Instructor, Michael Murray, is an accomplished professional photographer with over 20 years’ experience, specializing in landscape environmental portraiture, events and family photography. Wednesday and Thursday guest photographers will be announced later this week. Danielle Eason will also be on hand to engage with children in the process of taking pictures and printing them out.

The museum’s historic boats, exhibits and holiday decorations will serve as subjects for the photos.

These interactive workshops will introduce children to both fine art and portraiture photography. Children are encouraged to bring a cell phone, and/or tablet to be used for photographing. Polaroid cameras will also be available for use.

These workshops are made possible by a grant from Stewarts Shops. A small fee is charged per child. Refreshments will be served.

Space is limited so reservations are encouraged. Contact the director Mercedes at 315.481.6954 or email her at [email protected].

