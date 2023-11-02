H. Lee White Maritime Museum offers Holiday Workshop for Kids

Pictured from left to right are Aaron O’Brien, Ainsley Wallace, and Colin Wallace decorating their gingerbread ornaments at a previous Gingerbread Craft Workshop. Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and munch on homemade cookies. This free program will be held on Sunday, November 12th, from 2-3 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry if they would like. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Contact the museum to make a reservation at (315) 342.0480 or [email protected].

