Halloween at the Y is back at the Oswego YMCA

The Oswego YMCA has spooky fun for the whole family this Halloween season!

Oswego, NY – The Oswego YMCA is very excited to announce the return of Halloween at the Y on October 22 from 3-6pm. This popular community event was last held in 2018.

“We are happy to announce the return of a holiday favorite, Halloween at the Y, for 2023,” said Kim Manoni, Family Programming Director at the Oswego YMCA. “This longtime favorite event is a great option for families to celebrate Halloween in a fun and safe environment.”

Among other interactive activities, Halloween at the Y will include bounce houses, games, crafts, candy/treat stations, snacks, and contests for attendees to enjoy. Families are encouraged to come in costume, ready for spooky themed fun.

Registration for Halloween at the Y is open to all. The cost for the event is $5 per family for all Oswego YMCA members, and $10 per family for non-members. Interested families may call the Oswego YMCA at 315-342-6082 x0 to register or email [email protected] for more information regarding this or other family programs at the YMCA.

The Oswego YMCA is a nonprofit 501(c)3 dedicated to building healthy, confident, connected, and secure children, adults, and families in the greater Oswego area. As the oldest service organization in the City of Oswego actively supporting the community since 1855, the Y is committed to solving the many challenging social issues by strengthening the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of all. The Y is all inclusive and empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities to learn, grow and thrive. Oswego YMCA volunteers, members and supporters are an integral part of our movement and mission to educate and elevate. We reach beyond our walls with our childcare, health and wellness, respite, educational and family programs and through collaboration within the community committed to strengthening and serving the greater Oswego area. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First Street, Oswego, NY. For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.

