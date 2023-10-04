Human Concerns Thanksgiving

Human Concerns, Inc. is now accepting registration for its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway. Each family receives all the foodstuff to make a complete dinner, frozen turkey through pies!

Registration will be daily from Monday, October 9th – Thursday, November 9th from Noon to 2:45 p.m. at the pantry, located at 85 East 4th Street, Oswego. We require an ID (e.g., license, insurance card, Photo ID) to register.

Pickup will be held on Monday, November 20th for everyone whose last name begins with A through L and on Tuesday, November 21st for everyone with a last name starting with M through Z. We cannot deliver baskets. For more information, contact Human Concerns at 315-342-7301.

