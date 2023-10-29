Join Friends of History in Fulton for End of Year Party Nov. 10

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Friends of History in Fulton invites the public to its end of year celebration “Remember When: The Great American Songbook.” The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at Tavern on the Lock, 24 S. First St., Fulton.

Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with selections from “The Great American Songbook” performed by Joe Cortini on drums, Rick Montalbano on the piano and vocalist Julie Falatico.

A cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and live music at 7 p.m.

Reservations are required and admission is $35 per person.

For more information or to reserve a spot at the event, contact the Friends of History in Fulton at the John Wells Pratt House Museum, 315-598-4616.

