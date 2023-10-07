Learn About ‘The Battle of Battle Island’ in Fulton Oct. 10

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y. hosts “The Battle of Battle Island” highlighting the background of island in the Oswego River. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the John Wells Pratt House Museum, 177 S. First St., Fulton.

Volney Town Historian Bob Coant leads the interactive PowerPoint presentation, covering topics such as how Battle Island got its name and if a battle really occurred there. Audience participation is always welcome and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations are greatly appreciated. Light refreshments will be provided courtesy of the Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y.

For more information, contact the John Wells Pratt House Museum at 315-598-4616.

