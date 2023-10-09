Mayor Barlow Announces Laker Hockey Youth Night

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is partnering with the SUNY Oswego Men’s Laker Hockey Team to host another “Youth Night” on Friday, November 3rd at 7pm.

“Partnering with SUNY Oswego to present another Youth Night at a Laker Hockey Game provides Oswego families a fun opportunity to get out, watch a game, meet the players, and have fun. I encouraged families to sign up for this event especially if you haven’t been to a laker hockey game before,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

SUNY Oswego will provide entrance tickets for kids with a parent admission ticket. Parents can order their tickets online for sections 51/53 or purchase the night of the game. Kids will get their entrance bracelets the night of the game.

The Laker Hockey Team will also be available for a meet and greet and a group photo after the game. Kids names will be entered for a drawing to drop the puck.

If you are interested in signing up for this event, please call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451. Registration will be open until October 31st.

“This is a great way for our community to support our SUNY Oswego Teams” said Jennifer Losurdo, Youth Activities Coordinator for the Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...