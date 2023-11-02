Mexico Drama Club To Stage ‘The Hope And Heartache Diner’ Friday, Saturday

MEXICO, NY – It’s show week for the Mexico High School Drama Club, which will put on “The Hope and Heartache Diner” on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Written by Lindsay Price, The Hope and Heartache Diner showcases diners as a special place where one can get coffee, fall in love and find light when the world is dark. Duke’s is a family business, four generations strong, and Felix wants one last hurrah before college.

She’s doing a full run, open to close, just like her grandfather did as a teenager. But why? Everyone knows Felix can barely wipe tables. Why is she trying so hard to connect? And what happens when Felix’s parents announce they’re selling the diner?

The show will be held in Mexico High School’s Avery Skinner Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with pre-sale tickets available from cast members for $5 or at the door for $7. The play is directed by MACS alumna and current MHS special education teacher Cassie Story.

CAST AND CREW

Felix Brown: Thi Amber Huynh

Sam Brown: Tristan Breckenridge

Nell Brown: Riley Gagnier

Loo Brown: Halie Knight

Wiki Brown: Kaleigh Elizabeth

Rat: Natalie Babcock

Mission: Abigayle Trani

Earl: Kieran Henderson

Betty: Rosie Hawkins

Felix Sr.: Kaden Perry

Diners/ Workers: Vincent Cronin, Kenzie Hopp, Kassondra Nuzzo, Kylee Seymour, Madison Hopp, Amaya Manzano, Kinzy Laffan, Blake Horzempa, Isabella Ponzi, Mara Macomber, Karlie Miller, Racheal Tripp, Mikayla Towner, Schyler Ives, Cynthia Green-Ward, Sarah Brooks, Jenna Ricker, Kaylee Messick, Dominic Seymour, Zander Mason, Gabe Wood, Hayliann Smith

BACKSTAGE: Journey Girard

TECH TEAM: Aiden DeGroff & Daniel Gagnier

