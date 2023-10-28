Mini Manufacturing Job Fair in Fulton Nov. 7

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) hosts a mini manufacturing job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Career Center located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Businesses attending include Universal Metal Works, Felix Schoeller, K&N Foods, United Auto Supply and more. Each has a number of openings available such as machine operators, pickers and packers, refrigeration and utilities technicians, welders, fabricators, printers and supervisors.

Resumes are strongly recommended. If you need help with drafting your resume, stop in to the OCWNY Career Center any time Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All services are free to the public.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...