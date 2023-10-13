Fulton, NY – Community Service. As part of, several National Grid employees volunteered their time to lend a hand at Oswego County Opportunities Dining and Activity Center in Fulton.

“Project C codifies the commitment we have to all of the communities in New York State where we deliver energy,” said Alberto Bianchetti, regional director of customer and community engagement. “It’s employee-driven and employee-powered, and the benefits are felt by everyone who lives here.” National Grid employees participated in various activities with guests at the center and helped with serving lunch and cleaning up afterward. “We are happy that they chose to help us,” said Center Manager Tammy Crosby. “Our guests enjoyed having them participate in the games and activities and appreciated that they helped us serve lunch.” Pictured above preparing to serve lunch are National Grid Volunteer Lisa Maitland, OCO Volunteer Jean McNeill, and National Grid Volunteer Julie Chamberlain.

Central Square, NY – As part of National Grid’s Project C Week of Service, several National Grid employees volunteered their time to lend a hand at Oswego County Opportunities Dining and Activity Center in Central Square.

Central Square, NY – As part of National Grid's Project C Week of Service, several National Grid employees volunteered their time to lend a hand at Oswego County Opportunities Dining and Activity Center in Central Square.

National Grid employees participated in various activities with guests at the center and helped with serving lunch and clean up afterward. "It was a pleasure to have them here. They enjoyed themselves and our guests had a wonderful time interacting with them," said Center Manager Deirdre McCarthy. Pictured above preparing to serve lunch are from right; Anthony Bersani, Mark Garvin, Susan May, and Ogugwa Uzorka.

