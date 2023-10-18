Oswego Christmas “Express” Parade

OSWEGO – The City of Oswego in collaboration with local agencies will host the first annual Christmas “Express” Parade on Sunday, December 17th, 2023. Starting at 5pm at Breitbeck Park, going down Lake Street to West First Street and ending at Civic Plaza.

Kids can watch the parade as multiple cars and trucks, including the Polar Express train go by all lit up and decorated for Christmas. Ending at Civic Plaza the kids can enjoy Santa and other characters in the parade and enjoy some treats.

If you would like your car or truck to be in the parade, or if you would like to hand out treats at Civic Plaza for the kids, please contact Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451 to register. There is no fee to enter and a prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle.

