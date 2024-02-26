OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Department of Mobility Management announces the 2024 meeting schedule for the Transportation Advisory Committee. Meetings are open to the public and focus on transportation challenges in the county and identifying possible solutions.

Meetings are held from noon to 2 p.m. in the Cityside room at GS Steamers Bar and Grill, located at 70 E. First St., Oswego. The meeting schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 5

Tuesday, June 4

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Tuesday, Dec. 3

The committee consists of human services agencies, government entities and those who help residents that may not have the ability or resources to own or operate a personal vehicle.

The Transportation Advisory Committee reports to the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee.

For more information, contact Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

