Oswego County Invites Residents to Compost Their Pumpkins

OSWEGO COUNTY – Unsure of what to do with your pumpkins after Halloween? The Oswego County Department of Solid Waste is accepting pumpkins to be used in its compost pile.

County residents can take their pumpkins to the Bristol Hill Transfer Station at 3125 Co. Rte. 3 in Fulton on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

For more information, call the Oswego County Department of Solid Waste weekdays at 315-591-9200, or visit its website at www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

