OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) announces NY Connects community hours in Fulton and Oswego. NY Connects is a free information and referral program available to people of all ages to help connect them with long-term support and services.

“We are hosting these community hours in the hopes of reaching as many people as possible,” said NY Connects and Caregiver Services Coordinator Elizabeth Weimer. “Some residents are unable to come to us, do not have internet access or are unaware of the resources available to them. By attending these hours residents can be connected with a variety of services, such as caregiver support, housing and food assistance, finding transportation and more. We can also assist people with their applications and screen them for potential New York State funded programs based on their monthly income.”

Community hours will be held on the following dates, times and locations:

Thursday, Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fulton Salvation Army, 62. S. First. St.

Tuesday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Oswego Salvation Army, 73 W. Second St.

Community hours will continue to be held on the last Thursday of every month in Fulton.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

For more information or to make an appointment, call NY Connects of Oswego County weekdays at 315-349-8697.

