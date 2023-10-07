Schroeppel Historical Society Presents ‘A Disappearance in Dead Creek’

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Schroeppel Historical Society hosts “A Disappearance in Dead Creek,” a presentation focuses about a man who went missing in 1908 and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his disappearance. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at the historical society, 486 Main St., Phoenix.

Steve McMahon leads the presentation and discussion on the unsolved disappearance, including the discovery of the missing man’s suitcase and the revelations that unfolded as a result. The mysterious findings include a potential link to the attempted murder of the missing man’s boss, who was a millionaire horse breeder.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations are greatly appreciated. Refreshments will be provided courtesy of the Schroeppel Historical Society.

For more information, call the Schroeppel Historical Society at 315-695-6880.

