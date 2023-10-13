TAKE OUT Election Day Dinner At United Baptist Church of Scriba To Benefit “Blessings in a Backpack”

OSWEGO COUNTY – The first Tuesday of November (November 7th) not only brings Election Day but also our Election Day “TAKE OUT” Dinner at The United Baptist Church of Scriba. On November 7th the church will be featuring their famous ham and scalloped potato dinner that has become a popular tradition for both the church and the community. In addition to the above, the dinner will include butternut squash, a homemade dessert, and a dinner roll.

Dinners will be served from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cost is still $10.00 per dinner with a reduced price of $5 for all Veterans. Only 150 TAKE-OUT dinners will be available this year. So, call or text Carla at (315-416-6116) ASAP to reserve your meal. Last year we sold out prior to the event. When you arrive, follow parking lot attendants directions, stay in your vehicle and dinners will be delivered directly to your vehicle.

This year, 100% of the proceeds from the dinner will go to the “Blessings in a Backpack” program supplying up to 100 hungry kids in the Mexico School District with food 38 weekends during the school year. Better test scores, improved reading skills, positive behavior, improved health and increased attendance have all been attributed to the success of this program.

Special thanks go to the Mexico Tops Friendly Market for donating the dinner rolls for the event.

Our church is located at 5111 State Route 104 East (4 miles east of Oswego, just west of Co Rte. 29, right next door to Dahl’s Diner.) Here is the link to our Blessings in a Backpack Facebook site if you’d care to make a donation:(https://www.facebook.com/BlessingsinaBackpackMexicoChapter)

and here is our church’s Facebook site: (https://www.facebook.com/ScribaBaptistChurch ).

