CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The Central Square Varsity Football game celebrating our senior football players and cheerleaders will be this Friday night at 6:30 at the stadium vs Nottingham.

Gates to the game will open at 5:45 and our seniors will be celebrated at the conclusion of the game. As always, no students under grade 9 will be allowed without a parent and there is no re-entry into the game once you leave.

Students in elementary school must remain with parents during the game. No backpacks, sport balls or noisemakers are allowed in the game. We encourage all spectators to be loud, proud and positive as negative remarks to players, coaches or officials will not be tolerated. We look forward to seeing you and supporting our team and all the players from both sides Friday night!

