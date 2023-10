The Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold their Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

This meeting will be held in the Oswego High School Library and live streamed starting at 5:00 p.m. The public is welcome to join the Regular Meeting and should use the Main Entrance of the High School.

The agenda for the Regular Meeting will be available on BoardDocs after 4 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023. (https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/oswego/Board.nsf/Public)

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...