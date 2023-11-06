Youth Bureau/United Way Christmas Craft Show

OSWEGO – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau in Collaboration with United Way of Oswego County will be hosting a Christmas Craft Show on November 18th from 10 am-3 pm at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego, NY 13126.

Over 50 vendors will be participating, and food will be available to purchase. All table proceeds will go to activities for youth and to the United Way. Come get your early Christmas Shopping done! Lots and lots of raffles available.

If you have any questions, please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

