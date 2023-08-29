Answering The Call To Serve: Air National Guard Swears-In New Members At The Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Seven members of the Central New York community will raise their right hands to join the Air Force and Air National Guard for all to see during Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the Great New York State Fair on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

New York Air National Guard Col. Nick Lotito, 174th Attack Wing Chief of Staff, with its headquarters in Syracuse, will officiate the ceremony, which will take place at the Empire Theater/Wegmans Art & Home Center at noon.

News media are invited to attend the event and speak with the Air Force and Air Guard’s newest members. Other new miltary members of the other services are also expected at the ceremony.

WHAT: Administering oaths of enlistment to new members of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard

WHO: New York Air National Guard Col. Nick Lotito and new Airmen of the 174th Attack Wing

WHEN: Noon, Thursday, August 31, 2023

WHERE: Empire Theater/Wegmans Art & Home Center, NY State Fair

Background:

All Airmen take an oath upon entry into the service. It signifies a public statement of commitment and acceptance of responsibility for their actions.

Military oaths have been around since the ancient Roman times and have existed in the U.S. since early colonial days. In the 1600s, the Pilgrims established the Mayflower Compact- which served as an oath, a covenant, and a constitution.

Col Chuck Hutson, Deputy Commander of the 174th Attack Wing, is eager to welcome the new recruits through this longstanding tradition.

“These young people have made a commitment to the nation as a member of the Air Force, and their state as a member of the Air National Guard. They’ll get to serve right here in their community in Syracuse.” Hutson said.

After their enlistment, the new recruits will attend basic military training (BMT), where they will learn everything they need to know to get started in the Air Force. Upon graduation, these recruits will officially become Airmen.

Following BMT, the new Airmen complete technical schooling which is focused on their chosen Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC), or job specialty.

Those who enlist in the New York Air National Guard will then return to one of five wings throughout the state. Three of those enlisting during Thursday’s ceremony will become members of the 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse.

“We are very proud of their decision to enlist in the New York Air National Guard,” Hutson said.

The 174th Attack Wing flies the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft. From a command center at Hancock Field, members of the wing operate aircraft at locations around the world.

The 174th Attack Wing transitioned from the F-16 Falcon fighter to the MQ-9 in 2010.

The wing also conducts training for the pilot and sensor operator teams which fly the aircraft and the mechanics who keep the MQ-9 flying. The wing trains Airmen from the active Air Force, the Air Force Reserve, the Air National Guard, and allied nations.

The wing was the first Air Force unit to fly an MQ-9 from a commercial airport in 2015.

For more information and confirm media presence, please contact Maj Suzanne Jedrosko, 174th Attack Wing public affairs officer, at 315-744-0693.

