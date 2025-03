Following is a message from the APW CSD concerning early dismissal today, Jan. 19:

Good Morning,

Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our students and staff in mind, we will be dismissing early today due to the forecasted freezing rain and icy mix. The JSHS will be dismissing at 10:30, and the Elementary will be dismissing at 11:30.

