ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District:

Good morning,

Due to icy conditions, we are canceling the afternoon UPK program and the PM bus run for the Make Sense Shop. Again there will be NO PM UPK and NO PM Make Sense Shop.

The AM UPK students will remain in school and will return home at the elementary dismissal time at 3:25pm.

Thank you and have a safe afternoon.

