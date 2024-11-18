OSWEGO COUNTY – APW Elementary School recently launched a new monthly assembly centered around the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework.

The PBIS program encourages students to be “Rebel Ready” by promoting respect, responsibility and safety within the school community. Each month, students focus on a specific character trait to foster positive behaviors.

In September, the spotlight was on “responsibility,” with each grade nominating students who demonstrated this trait. These students were celebrated at the first PBIS assembly of the year, where they enjoyed VIP seating, received certificates and had their photos taken.

“These monthly assemblies offer an excellent opportunity for our school to celebrate students who embody the values of being Rebel Ready,” said APW Elementary Principal Dawn Cooley.

