ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN – More than 40 APW Elementary School students will be able to comfortably and effectively learn remotely at home, thanks to a donation of hand-crafted desks from Operation Northern Comfort.

The nonprofit organization recently dropped the wooden desks topped with dry erase boards to the school for easy distribution to families that signed up for the cause. All desks were donated at no cost to the families or school.

School counselor Crystal Reynolds organized the effort after a relative who volunteers for the nonprofit explained Operation Northern Comfort’s charitable work.

“These desks will allow for students to have a designated space to complete their online learning as well as their homework,” Reynolds said. “These desks can grow with the students and are made to last. The desks are beautiful, and we are truly humbled and appreciative that we could provide this opportunity to our students.”

Reynolds said she and the APW school community are forever grateful for the organization’s generosity.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...