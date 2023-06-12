APW JSHS Honors Middle School Students with Awards Ceremony

OSWEGO COUNTY – APW recently honored its Middle School students with an end-of-the-year awards ceremony. Students, staff, and families gathered together on the afternoon of June 6 in the Junior-Senior High School’s auditorium to recognize dozens of students for exceptional performance in their seventh and eighth grade classes.

Staff members from every department came forward to reflect on the happenings and goals of the year and award students based on both achievement and growth.

“This prestigious award ceremony serves as a testament to the dedication, resilience and hard work demonstrated by the young minds who have graced the halls of our beloved junior high school,” said Jennifer O’Malley, the school’s principal. “These remarkable individuals have embraced the challenges, pursued excellence and shattered boundaries, proving that age is no barrier to greatness.”

Academic awards were given out alongside numerous other recognitions, with several private certificates and honors even sporting monetary prizes. Eighth-grader Brennon Culkin earned the APW Principal Award for exemplifying responsibility, citizenship and kindness — three character traits heavily emphasized at the school.

“Brennon’s genuine concern for others exemplifies the meaning of friendship and empathy,” noted O’Malley in her words of recognition. “His actions serve as a gentle reminder that we all should try to do small acts of kindness in order to brighten someone else’s day.”

More than 200 awards were distributed to dozens of achieving students.

