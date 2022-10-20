APW Recognizes Students Of The Month

PARISH, NY – APW JSHS is pleased to announce its Junior High Students of the Month, recognizing four students who have excelled both academically and personally in the month of September.

This month, the school recognizes Jaedon Benjamin and Mattalyn Dickinson from seventh grade. These two outstanding students are being honored for their volunteerism and exceptional character.

From the eighth grade, the school is honoring Emmilyn LaBreck and Eben Alley for their devotion to the school community, notable positivity and caring attitudes. All of these students were honored with certificates and a special treat.

Each month of the 2022-2023 school year, additional students will be given this award.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...