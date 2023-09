ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN, NY- Following is a message from APW CSD regarding tonights Varsity Volleyball game:

Tonight’s Varsity Volleyball game at OnTech Charter School will be played at the Tipp Hill Community Center, 201 Hamilton Street, Syracuse 13204. The game starts at 6 p.m. It will be varsity only.

