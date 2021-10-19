APW’s David Poore Recognized For Professional Excellence

PARISH, NY – David Poore, Director of Facilities III at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown CSD, recently earned state-wide recognition for professional excellence at the NYS School Facilities Leadership and Empowerment Conference and Expo in Saratoga Springs.

From October 3 through 6, more than 600 school facilities manager and business partners gathered to discuss a range of topics from “School Bus Transportation Security Initiatives” to “Beyond COVID-19: The Academic and SEL Needs of Our Students.”

At the program’s banquet, those who earned new accreditations and CDF recertifications were celebrated. Poore was among a handful of attendees recognized for professional excellence, as he earned his CDF recertification.

