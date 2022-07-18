Aqua Spa Float Center Expanding Full-Spectrum Aesthetics Services

OSWEGO – All-natural beauty treatments are the name of the game in the Aesthetics Department at the Aqua Spa Float Center. Dermal Needling is joining the center’s array of wellness modalities (float therapy, cryotherapy, infrared sauna, salt therapy, massage chair, oxygen bar and Cryoskin).

Owners Terry LeRoi and Tammy Wilkinson say they are committed to adding modalities that enhance and support their vision of holistic, all-natural modalities for health and beauty. Dermal needling and localized cryotherapy services are the newest modalities that are launching this summer. According to LeRoi, Dermal needling is a safe minimally invasive all natural alternative to some of the “quick fix” skin treatments like injectables, lasers and chemical peels.

“Dermal needling via our precision medical device rapidly creates patterns of micro channels in the treatment area. This process causes the body to induce regenerative healing sending a cascade of growth factors to the area resulting in uniform glowing healthy skin.”

The Aqua Spa Aesthetics team has been training in the background for months, bringing in friends and family as model clients. Now, they are ready for a hands-on approach. LeRoi sought out the expertise of Dr. Lance Setterfield, one of the world’s foremost Dermal Needling experts.

“Drawing from 37 years of medical experience, Dr. Setterfield supports clinics in many parts of the world as a consultant and key opinion leader. We’re thrilled to bring in Dr. Setterfield to teach our estheticians,” said LeRoi.

The expansion of the Aqua Spa Aesthetics Department comes due to the huge popularity of Cryoskin. CryoSlimming, CryoToning and CryoFacial services are currently available for booking.

“The growth of the department has allowed us to hire a second and third esthetician as well in order to offer appointments seven days a week,” Wilkinson adds.

Andrianna (Andie) LaBreck is Aqua Spa’s full-time licensed esthetician bringing 3 years of experience to the team. Emily Kilmer, new to the Aqua Spa family, brings 10 years of esthetics experience and was recently hired as a full-time Wellness Ambassador In-Training/Esthetician.

Deborah Anderson is Aqua Spa Float Center’s part-time Cryoskin Technician to round-out the Aesthetics Department. She is an Oswego native with 35 years of experience in the beauty industry. She’s also a skin care consultant specializing in anti-aging benefits.

The Aesthetic’s Department is also expanding its pain management offerings. Wilkinson says it will make a great addition and alternative for clients seeking natural pain remedies.

“Clients are receiving great benefits from our Cryoskin for pain management treatment. Our new localized cryotherapy machine (Cryo-T Elephant) will allow our estheticians to target aches, pain and tension with laser-precise spot treatment via cold therapy.”

In addition to pain benefits, Wilkinson explains that this new technology can tighten skin, shrink pores and improve collagen production. “This opens the door for so many new services that will give clients quick and effective results.”

About Dr. Lance Setterfield

Dr. Lance Setterfield, one of the world’s foremost Dermal Needling experts, is an educator, skin treatment specialist & international speaker. Author of “Concise Guide to Dermal Needling, Third Medical Edition – Revised & Expanded” (published in English, Spanish and Portuguese), as well as creator of the Microneedling Online Course and live Microneedling Workshops, he draws from 37 years of medical experience. Dr. Setterfield was one of the first physicians in Canada to incorporate medical needling into his practice in 2005, and consequently supports clinics in many parts of the world as a consultant and key opinion leader.

About Aqua Spa Float Center

The Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique is located in the back of the former education building at 120 East First Street, overlooking the Oswego River. The 6,500 square foot wellness center offers float therapy, cryotherapy (cold therapy), infrared sauna, salt therapy, massage chairs, oxygen bar and has an Aesthetics Department.

To learn more about the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique, call 315-207-2080 or visit their website at aquaspafloatcenter.com.

