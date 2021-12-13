Arc of Oswego County Awarded $18,000 In Grants From NYSARC Trust Services

FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities, has been awarded $18,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support their recreation program.

NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs. For 2021, NYSARC Trust Services is proud to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $3,080,500 to The Arc New York Chapters statewide.

NYSARC Trust Services awarded The Arc of Oswego County $18,000 to support new recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of the more than 100 individuals it serves. The Arc of Oswego County has used the recreation grant funds to provide a number of opportunities for people with disabilities, such as a 4th of July holiday picnic at the beach, wrestling events, race outings, hockey trips, and many others.

“Opportunities for recreation are still different than in years past,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate for The Arc of Oswego County. “Funders like NYSARC Trust Services are critical in helping people with disabilities continue to participate in and build our community.”

About The Arc of Oswego County

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953. Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, guardianship, and planning assistance, and more. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

About NYSARC Trust Services

NYSARC Trust Services has administered supplemental needs trusts since 1972, helping thousands of people with disabilities protect their eligibility for government benefits and improve their quality of life. Our trust programs give people with disabilities the opportunity to maintain comfort and independence in the community while providing peace of mind to their family and loved ones.

NYSARC Trust Services provides administration of pooled supplemental needs trusts to help families plan for the future of a loved one with a disability, preserve income and assets for Medicaid planning purposes and long-term care needs, and protect unexpected windfalls of money.

For more information, please call (518) 439-8323 or visit us online www.nysarctrustservices.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...