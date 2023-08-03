FAIRBANKS, AK – The University of Alaska Fairbanks honored the Class of 2023 during its 101st commencement ceremony on May 6 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.

Ariana Noel of Oswego received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering.

The university’s first commencement took place in 1923 when the sole graduate, John Sexton Shanly, received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. This year, UAF conferred approximately 1029 degrees on 956 students. Some students received more than one degree. The ceremony included graduates from summer and fall 2022 and spring 2023.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...