Aurora Of CNY Visits Fulton Lions Club

The Fulton Lions Club received a visit and presentation from Aurora of CNY, Inc. for their May 19 meeting.

David DeFrancis, director of outreach and education hearing and vision loss services for Aurora, explained the mission of the organization and shared some case histories. Aurora serves seniors 60 years old and over with vision and hearing loss in Onondaga, Oswego and Cayuga counties.

Aurora provides a wide variety of equipment and programs to help seniors have a better quality of life. DeFrancis demonstrated several pieces of equipment at the meeting, including a magnifier, needle threader, amplified phone, strobe doorbell, talking books, and TV viewing magnifier glasses for individuals with macular degeneration. For more information on Aurora, visit www.auroraofcny.org, or call 315-422-7263.“Our club has been a supporter and contributor to Aurora for more than 25 years,” said David Guyer, Fulton Lions president. “So many seniors have found relief and happier daily lives from the services and equipment Aurora provides. It is part of our mission to help the visually and hearing impaired, and Aurora does this magnificently.”

Chartered in 1953, the Fulton club continues to be one of the most active in their district. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...