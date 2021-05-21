Author Jim Farfaglia Speaks To Fulton Lions Club

Jim Farfaglia, local author, was the featured speaker at the May meeting of the Fulton Lions Club. Farfaglia, who is president of the board for the Friends of Camp Hollis spoke about his new book on the camp and his personal experiences as a camper, counselor, and 21-year service as the camp’s director. Fulton Lions President David Guyer, left, presents a check for $1,000 to Farfaglia for the recently launched Friends of Camp Hollis fundraising campaign. Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information on the camp, visit www.Friendsofcamphollis.org.
For more information on Fulton Lions, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

