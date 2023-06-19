Author Michael Miller Visits Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO, NY – On Wednesday June 21 at 5:30 p.m. local author Michael Miller will talk about High Bridge, his novel set in the Erie Canal era. The main characters are Matilda Gage and Grover Cleveland; “Two oft-forgotten, future leaders of the 19th century, a freethinking suffragist and an American president, [who] work to clear an innocent Black man accused of murder.”

His research and writing process will be discussed. There will be a book sale and signing afterward. The Oswego Public Library is located at 120 E 2nd St. Questions may be directed to Librarian Edward Elsner at 315-341-5867.

