PULASKI, NY – Lura Sharp Elementary students recently received an inspirational writing lesson as guest speaker and author Gary VanRiper stopped by the school.

VanRiper, author of “The Adirondack Kids” book series, met with students to discuss the importance of reading and writing. He talked about creativity, character development and tapping into real-life experiences to create a story that others want to read.

“Reading, writing and relationships are essential,” VanRiper said. “Stories and ideas can come from anywhere. Always write it down. Even if you don’t have paper handy, use a napkin, use anything you can get your hands on.”

The students asked questions and were fascinated as VanRiper talked about the writing process. They learned that ideas and characters can be born out of everyday experiences, and were encouraged to utilize their own experiences to write their own stories.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...