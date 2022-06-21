Author Visits Hannibal Kindergartners

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal kindergartners recently received a visit from author Everly Cade, who kept the students engaged as she read one of her books.

The author encouraged students to use their imaginations and be creative as they learned about fun, unusual and fictitious animals. As she read from “Ligers, and Tigons, and Bears– Oh My!” the students asked questions and learned what it takes to be a storyteller and author.

Each kindergarten class had the opportunity to meet with the author and participate in a read-aloud.

