Awards Presented To Kenney Middle School Students

HANNIBAL, NY – A year of hard work paid dividends for Dennis M. Kenney Middle School students who were recently recognized during an awards ceremony.

Principal Shawn Morgan congratulated the nearly 100 award recipients for their perseverance, dedication to their studies and overall effort in every subject area.

“We are so proud if their accomplishments,” Morgan said. “The students being honored have worked very hard inside and outside the classroom and deserve special recognition for their efforts. This is your child’s moment that they earned.”

Teachers were on hand to present an award certificate to each recipient denoting their achievements. Special area awards were also presented, along with the Henry Parsons Memorial Award — to Madison Papa — for her work ethic and effort.

