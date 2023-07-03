Bags In The Air! Fulton YMCA Cornhole Tournament Open To All, Supports Programs For Families

FULTON, NY – Bags and laughter will be in the air Saturday, August 5 when the Fulton Family YMCA holds a fun charity Cornhole Tournament beginning at 11 a.m. at The Yard at Lakeview Lanes, 723 W. Broadway, Fulton. Money raised through the event will support the YMCA’s many programs and services to help families in the community.

The tournament is a double-elimination event for teams of two players each, with separate divisions for beginners and more experienced players. Registration is $50 per two-person team. Players can register at Scoreholio.com and pay their fee at https://bit.ly/fultonymca. Players may also register the day of the event in person. 50% of all registration fees will go into a pool to pay cash prizes to first and second place teams in both divisions. Registration is limited to 32 teams.

“The YMCA is all about healthy living and fun activities like cornhole fit with our mission. It’s going to be a fun day and I encourage everyone to come and play, even if, like me, they’ve never really played before. I can’t wait to see if I can actually score some points!” said Amy Leotta, YMCA Executive Director.

The event will also feature a special raffle of experiences available throughout Upstate New York. Prizes include four tickets to take a guided white water rafting tour of the Black River, two tickets to Vinyasa in the Vineyard August 13 at Hosmer Winery in Ovid and many more packages of places and events to enjoy.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the event from Lakeview Lanes. “I’d like to thank and honor the community spirit of the management and staff of Lakeview Lanes for making The Yard available to non-profits such as ours to help us grow,” said Leotta.

Anyone with questions can call the YMCA during regular business hours at 315-598-9622.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...