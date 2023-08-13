OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department (OCHD) encourages people to stay vigilant when it comes to the dangers of the rabies virus and reminds them what to do when they encounter wildlife.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the central nervous system. People usually get exposed to the rabies virus from the bite of an infected animal; however, exposure can also occur if saliva from a rabid animal enters an open cut or mucous membrane such as the eyes, nose or mouth.

It’s important to report all domestic and wild animal bites or contact with wildlife to the Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division. Call 315-349-3564 weekdays or 315-341-0086 evenings and weekends.

“Staff will investigate to determine the threat of exposure to people and pets,” said Katelyn Parkhurst, director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department. “If it is determined that exposure to the rabies virus has occurred, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) shots can be very effective in preventing rabies from developing, but they must be administered before symptoms appear.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bats are one of the most reported rabid animals in the United States. In 2022, the OCHD reported a 47% increase in human exposures to bats from July to August. Of all Oswego County residents who were treated for post exposure from a bat encounter last year, 54% released the bat.

“If it’s the case that you find a bat in your house – whether you wake up and find it in your room, or you see one in a room with an unattended child or person with a mental impairment – you should try to safely capture it, without further exposing yourself, so that we can have it tested for the rabies virus,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams.

For instructions on how to capture a bat, watch the New York State Department of Health video, “Catch a Bat Safely,” at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/rabies/.

To minimize the chance of exposure to rabies, people should be wary of any animals that act abnormally. Unusual actions include aggressive or tame behavior, no fear of humans, aimless wandering or appearing disoriented.

The health department offered these tips to further reduce the risk of exposure to the rabies virus:

Do not pick up, touch or feed wildlife or stray dogs and cats. Wild or feral animals, including their babies, can be rabid. Teach children to do the same.

If a wild animal is on your property, get indoors and let it wander away.

Keep pets and livestock animals up to date on their vaccinations.

Don’t let pets roam free and bring them indoors at night.

Parkhurst reminds pet owners that all dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies. “Even animals that remain indoors can be exposed to rabies through a bite or scratch from a rabid bat,” she said. “Immunizing your pets is the most effective protection from the rabies virus.”

For a list of 2023 Oswego County Health Department rabies clinics, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/index.php.

“We all want to be outside in the backyard or enjoying outdoor activities like hiking and camping now that summer is in full swing,” said Parkhurst. “We just have to be aware of our surroundings and take the appropriate precautions around stray and wild animals.”

For more information about rabies, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/rabies_program2.php or the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.

