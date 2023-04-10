Boating Safety Class To Be Held

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Sheriff Donald R. Hilton has announced that two Boating Safety Courses will be held in June 2023.

There is no charge for the training. A parent or guardian must accompany any youths ages 10 through 17 to the classroom on the day of the course to sign a parental permission form.

New York State Law requires boaters to hold a safety certificate if:

You wish to operate a personal watercraft and are at least 14 years of age.

You wish to operate a motorboat and you were born on or after January 1, 1983.You must be at least 10 years of age to take the course.

Although not mandatory, except of PWC operation, adult boating education is strongly recommended and will be mandated in 2025.The courses will be held at the Scriba Fire Department, 5618 St. Rt. 104, Scriba as follows: June 3, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Or

June 11, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and class size will be strictly limited due to available space. Interested students can register by contacting Jessica Lighthall weekdays from 7:30 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. at

(315) 349-3372. **Please do not attend if you have signs or symptoms of Covid-19**

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...